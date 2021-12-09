Kendall Jenner has been accused of getting lip fillers as she flaunts a plump pout following concerns about her ‘too thin’ frame.

Kendall Jenner has been accused of getting lip fillers as she flaunts a plump pout after her ‘too thin’ frame caused concern.

After posting a sultry video of her pouting her lips at the camera, KENDALL Jenner’s fans wondered if the model used lip fillers.

While out promoting her tequila brand, social media trolls recently commented on her appearance, claiming she appeared “too thin.”

Kendall shared the seductive video with her Instagram followers while standing in front of the mirror, admiring her full face of makeup.

She took a video of herself running her fingers through her hair and pouting her plump lips.

To capture the look, the runway model wore a plain white tee and zoomed in and out of the camera.

The video was reshared on the Kardashian News fan page, with the caption “Kendall today.”

Fans gushed about the TV star’s new look in the comments section, with many noticing her thicker pout.

“Overlined or swollen?” one user wondered, referring to the actress’s lips.

“Lip full on injects!” said a second person.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s appearance earlier this week was also scrutinized by the press, with particular focus on her petite figure.

After a video of her making margaritas behind the bar of a hotel in Miami, Florida while promoting her signature 818 tequila brand went viral, the buzz began.

In the amusing video, the star can be seen giggling as she attempts to mix the cocktail while guests gather around the bar to watch.

Kendall was also photographed alongside hotel owner David Grutman in front of a step-and-repeat promoting the brand.

With her long dark hair pulled back into a ponytail, the 26-year-old wore a black miniskirt, black t-shirt, and high heels.

“She looks too thin,” one user wrote.

“That girl is skin and bones,” said another.

Kendall was photographed leaving a plastic surgeon’s office wearing a full face mask last month, prompting fans to speculate that she had cosmetic work done on her face.

The KUWTK star kept her head down as she walked out of a building where plastic surgeon Dr Jason B Diamond has an office, according to photos obtained exclusively by The Sun.

Kendall wore a white collagen mask over her face and dark sunglasses to further conceal her identity.

Her hair was pulled back into a low ponytail, and she wore a brown fleece zip-up jacket to keep warm.

The doctor’s office performs facials, botox, fillers, skin tightening, face lifts, nose jobs, and more, so it’s unclear what procedure or treatment Kendall had done by him.

Kendall’s famous sisters have all admitted to…

