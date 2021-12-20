Kendall Jenner has spoken out about her ‘overwhelming stress and anxiety’ after fans have expressed concern that she is ‘too thin’ in recent photos.

Kendall Jenner has posted about her ‘overwhelming stress and anxiety’ after fans have expressed concern that she is ‘too thin’ in recent photos.

KENDALL Jenner took to Instagram to express her “overwhelming stress and anxiety” after fans complained that she appeared “too thin” in recent photos while promoting her own 818 tequila brand in Miami.

In an Instagram Story, Kendall, 26, highlighted a passage from a book she was reading outside.

“We must always remember that we are human,” the self-help passage began.

“We may not be able to control their arrival, but we always have the power to release them,” the text continued.

“Breathe slowly and deliberately,” the underlined quote instructed readers.

A person should “remember” his or her strength while “thinking positively.”

“These feelings will eventually leave because they realize they have no home within your sacred self,” the text concluded.

It’s unclear what book the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was reading at the time.

Critics have been scrutinizing the TV personality’s appearance since the beginning of December, and have even focused their attention on her petite figure.

The rumor started after a short video of Kendall making margaritas behind the bar of a hotel in Miami, Florida went viral.

To promote her signature 818 tequila, the E! star pretended to be a bartender.

Kendall began the amusing video by giggling as she attempted to mix the cocktail.

The guests had gathered around the bar and were amusedly watching her.

Kendall was also photographed with David Grutman, the owner of the hotel.

A black miniskirt, matching t-shirt, and high heels were worn by the Victoria’s Secret model.

Her long black tresses were pulled back into a ponytail.

One user commented, “She looks too thin” as the comments poured in.

“That girl is skin and bones,” said another critic.

Kendall had previously faced speculation that she had plastic surgery in October.

She was spotted wearing a full face mask as she left a plastic surgeon’s office.

The photos, which were obtained exclusively by The Sun, showed Kendall walking around with her head down.

As she walked out of the building, she was wearing a white collagen mask and dark sunglasses.

The KUWTK star recently modeled for a new ad in sultry lingerie.

For sister Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty promo, the brunette model stripped down.

She wore a brassiere with a nude and black animal print, as well as a matching panty.

The sultry ensemble was completed with matching gloves with fur on the cuffs.

The TV star wore heavy eye makeup and bold, full lips.

The young model fixed her gaze on me with a seductive smirk…

