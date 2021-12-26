Kendall Jenner is cheering on boyfriend Devin Booker’s basketball game while they are apart for the holidays.

EVEN THOUGH they won’t be spending the holidays together, Kendall Jenner sent a loving, long-distance message to boyfriend Devin Booker.

Her basketball boyfriend was busy with his Phoenix Suns teammates taking on the Golden State Warriors while the 26-year-old reality star spent Christmas with family in Los Angeles.

Kendall did make time to watch the game, posting a photo of it on a TV above the fireplace.

“Christmas dayyy,” she wrote over the photograph.

Kendall and Devin made their relationship public on Valentine’s Day, after dating for ten months.

Devin was a standout basketball player at Moss Point High School before turning pro with the Phoenix Suns.

He entered the 2015 NBA draft as the 13th overall pick and made his debut two days before his 19th birthday.

The shooting guard is currently under contract with the Suns for a 5-year (dollar)158 million dollar deal.

The couple’s chemistry is “off the charts,” according to a source who previously told In Touch.

“They can’t take their hands off each other,” the insider claimed.

They have an organic, non-forced connection.

“Devin makes her laugh and gives her a sense of security.”

There are no awkward moments because they enjoy traveling together, eating really bad food, and watching the same movies.”

At their respective birthday parties in October and November, the couple appeared to be inseparable.

Kendall cuddled up to Booker in a photo shared online on October 30, shortly after the couple returned from a romantic vacation, and wished the baller a happy birthday.

Kendall was pictured on top of her boyfriend, sticking her tongue out as Devin smiled softly in an Instagram photo.

Kendall was dressed in black leather pants and a tie-dye asymmetrical crop top.

Kendall covered most of the NBA player’s body, but he appeared to be dressed entirely in black.

The couple sat in what appeared to be lounge pool side chairs.

Kendall tagged her boyfriend in the photo and wrote, “happy birthday best friend.”

She added three simple red hearts to a second photo of her boyfriend on her story.

Kendall was feted again a week later on November 3, when she turned 26.

When Devin and Kendall were spotted outside a rest stop in Sedona, Arizona in early 2020, rumors about them dating began to circulate.

The couple was photographed spending more time together over the next few months.

Kendall and Devin have been friends for a long time, and they used to go on double dates when they were younger.

