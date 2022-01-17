Kendall Jenner Is Messika’s New Face: ‘The Jewelry Reminds Me of Paris’

Kendall Jenner is taking on the world of jewelry! The 26-year-old model has been named the new face of Messika, and the campaign has Us scratching our heads.

Jenner showed off the jewelry house’s latest collection, which includes elegant diamond necklaces, stunning rings, and chic bangles, by proving that bling is the ultimate way to up the ante on swimwear. From latex bikinis paired with chokers and earrings to wetsuits accessorized with statement-making pendants, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum proved that bling is the ultimate way to up the ante on swimwear.

“I am ecstatic to have been chosen for Messika’s new campaign.

“Its jewelry has always reminded me of Paris, one of my favorite cities,” the Tequila 818 founder told Us Weekly in a statement.

“I was able to see so many beautiful pieces during the shoot, which gave me a deeper appreciation for the house’s craftsmanship that goes into even the tiniest earring.”

It’s safe to say that fans are ecstatic about Messika’s campaign, as evidenced by the fact that they flooded Messika’s Instagram comments section.

“Amazing Kenny!!” wrote one user, while another added, “Best campaign of 2022,” and yet another added, “So beautiful.”

Jenner was specifically chosen to model the new collection.

The reality star, according to founder Valérie Messika, embodied the line’s aura.

“Women inspire me because of their uniqueness,” she says.

“I see Kendall as the alpha woman incarnate: mysterious, free, and in charge of her own destiny.”

She is also a powerful and influential woman, and she is one of 2.0’s top models: a new generation’s reflection.”

Messika teamed up with photographer Chris Collins, who had previously worked with the brand when they collaborated with Kate Moss, to capture the model in all her glory.

“I prefer to keep a long-term relationship with someone with whom I feel confident.”

“I also discover that we share common inspirations, such as his broader interests in art and architecture,” Messika added.

“Chris understands how to cultivate a subtle relationship with the artists with whom he works, and it shows in the images he creates.

He is a master at capturing one-of-a-kind events.

