Kendall Jenner is seen frolicking in the snow in a tiny bikini.

Even in the dead of winter, things are heating up.

Kendall Jenner’s recent bikini-clad romp in the snow, which she documented on Instagram on Thursday, January, left almost nothing to the imagination.

Twenty-first.

“Wim Hof said ice baths,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a trio of sultry photos he shared earlier today.

In a barely-there black two-piece, sunglasses, and knee-high fur boots, the 26-year-old supermodel turned snow bunny flaunted plenty of skin while frolicking through freezing temperatures.

During the impromptu photo shoot, Kendall smiled as she walked through inches of fresh powder.

Kendall is currently on vacation for the winter.

She recently shared a gallery of photos from a snowboarding trip, as well as a video of herself expertly descending the mountain while surrounded by beautiful scenery.

The former E! star wore proper snowboarding gear and a flashes silver jacket instead of her bikini.

Check out Kendall’s snowy swimsuit photo shoot, as well as more celebs’ sultry bikini photos from the past few years, below.

For a sultry photo shoot, the supermodel braves the bitter cold.

Kendall had to defrost after that scantily clad snowy romp, we’re sure!

