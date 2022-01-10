Kendall Jenner lashes out at trolls after being chastised for wearing an ‘inappropriate’ dress to a friend’s wedding.

After being chastised for the ‘inappropriate’ dress she wore to a friend’s wedding, Kendall Jenner fires back at the trolls.

In the comments section of an Instagram post, the 26-year-old defended her choice to wear the risqué dress.

Kendall made headlines in November when she wore a skin-baring Monôt gown to her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding.

Lauren posted several photos from her wedding in late December to Instagram, showing her guests celebrating her nuptials with David Waltzer.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans took to the comments section soon after the bride shared the photos, accusing the model of dressing “inappropriately” at the wedding.

“Inappropriate outfit at a wedding @kendalljenner,” one user wrote.

I’m sorry for your embarrassment.

“(hashtag)cringe,” says the narrator.

“If the bride herself doesn’t gaf why do you care?” another fan wrote in defense of Kendall’s outfit.

“Tell em,” the bride said in defense of her friend.

I LOVED HOW BEAUTIFUL SHE LOOKED!”

Kendall then added her two cents, revealing that she sought Lauren’s approval before wearing the daring gown to the wedding.

“@laurenperez obvi asked for your approval in advance too,” the KUWTK star said to her detractors.

“A beach wedding is one of our favorites.”

Kendall wore a more traditional teal silk shift dress as a bridesmaid during the wedding before rocking the sultry black dress.

Kendall’s wedding guests included Bella Hadid, Fai Khadra, and Jesse Jo Stark, among others.

Kendall responded to her detractors, with some speculating that she and boyfriend Devin Booker, 25, are engaged.

Fans noticed that the NBA player appeared to be wearing a gold ring in one of the photos they shared from their recent trip to a cabin over New Year’s Eve weekend.

Many fans rushed to the Instagram post’s comments section to ask if the couple had tied the knot after seeing the photo.

“Is he wearing a wedding ring?” one person wondered.

“Anyone else notice the ring on his hand???” inquired another.

“Ummm… did they get married or what?” a third fan inquired.

The couple was first linked in April 2020, when they were photographed on a road trip in Arizona.

After ten months of dating, they finally made their relationship public on Valentine’s Day.

The couple’s chemistry, according to a source, is “off the charts.”

“They can’t keep their hands off each other,” the source claimed.

They have a natural, unforced connection.”