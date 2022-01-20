Kendall Jenner models a teeny thong bikini in the snow, revealing her bare buttocks and underboob.

Kendall Jenner models in a teeny thong bikini in the snow, revealing her bare buttocks and underboob.

In her teeny tiny thong bikini, KENDALL Jenner flaunted her bare butt and teased underboob while modeling in the freezing snow during her Aspen ski getaway.

Kendall, 26, documented her bravery in the cold by posting photos on Instagram.

As she stepped into the snow, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stripped down and wore snow boots.

The E! star posed in a black bikini and wore shades that matched her outfit.

The reality star then jogged around in a circle, leaving a trail of footprints behind her.

While moving around in the freezing temperatures, she continued to smile.

“Work in mind,” Kendall captioned the photo.

Baths in ice.”

The KUWTK star recently went on a lavish ski trip with her best friend Fai Khadra.

Kendall went skiing and had dinner dates with her friends during her vacation.

The supermodel wore ski pants, a vest, and a beanie to keep warm.

Her oversized glasses shielded her eyes from the sun’s rays.

Fai and Kendall posed in their ski outfits on the snowy mountain in another photo.

Her hands were kept warm by the silver gloves, which protected them from the cold.

She then took a picture of Fai as he walked down the slope.

“Most popular guy on the mountain,” Kendall captioned his photo.

Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi recently celebrated their fourth birthdays together with an extravagant backyard party while the supermodel was away on her ski vacation.

A pink bouncy castle, a ball pit, and a face-painting station were among the highlights of the birthday celebration.

While Kourtney Kardashian, 42, caressed one of the costumed characters, Khloe Kardashian, 37, visited the face-painting station with her three-year-old daughter True as the party continued.

Kanye West, 44, was seen in the backyard chatting with Kris Jenner, 66, and appeared to be friendly.

Machine Gun Kelly, 31, was recently chastised by fans for making a “creepy” remark about the 17-year-old TV personality in a resurfaced video.

Megan Fox’s fiance Machine Gun Kelly discussed his “celebrity crush” in a 2014 clip re-shared by TikTok user @unluckyp1ckle.

“God d**n, I’ve said that so many motherf**king times,” he said, smiling.

“Don’t let me move to LA, Oof, I’m going to track her down.”

“Are you counting the days…?” the interviewer inquired.

