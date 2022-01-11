Kendall Jenner Reacts to Backlash Over ‘Inappropriate’ Wedding Dress She Wore

She retaliated against her critics.

Kendall Jenner has responded to backlash over a fashion decision she made more than two months ago.

Jenner came under fire in November for wearing a revealing black Mônot cut-out gown to a friend’s wedding in Miami.

The dress drew a lot of ire from Twitter trolls and haters because it had large diamond-shaped cut-outs that exposed a lot of skin.

Lauren Perez, the bride whose wedding Jenner wore the revealing gown to, shared throwback photos on Instagram on Dec.

Some fans were quick to pass judgment on the new year’s celebration.

“I’m embarrassed for you, @kendalljenner, for wearing an inappropriate outfit to a wedding.”

In the comments, one Instagram user wrote, “(hashtag)cringe,” while another said the outfit was “blatantly disrespectful.”

Perez, on the other hand, was quick to respond, saying that Jenner, a close friend, “LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT!”

Jenner went on to say that she didn’t just show up at her friend’s wedding in a show-stopping gown.

Jenner responded to Perez’s comment, “Obvi, asked for your approval in advance, too.” “We love a beach wedding,” Jenner said.

Jenner doesn’t appear to be letting a little backlash dampen her plans for 2022.

She began the new year by spending time with boyfriend Devin Booker and putting on the PDA while on a romantic holiday getaway together.

