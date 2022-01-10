Kendall Jenner Responds to Critics of Her “Inappropriate” Wedding Dress

Kendall Jenner made waves in November, in case you missed it.

She wore a black cut-out gown to a friend’s wedding in 2021.

Take a look at the model’s reaction to her “inappropriate” outfit.

Kendall Jenner’s racy wedding gown, it turns out, was approved by the bride.

The 26-year-old made headlines in November when she attended her friend Lauren Perez’s Miami wedding.

Kendall dressed risquély in an all-black Mônot cut-out dress with diamond-shaped cut-outs across the chest for the occasion.

Two months later, both the bride and Kendall are responding on social media to the criticism of her barely-there gown.

“The greatest night of 2021! Happy New Year everyone!” the happy bride captioned a series of photos from her wedding on Instagram.

Kendall drew criticism from followers in a few snaps, including one who wrote, “Inappropriate outfit at a wedding @kendalljenner, I’m embarrassed for you.”

“If the bride herself doesn’t gaf, why do you care, relax?” another follower wrote in response to that user’s comment, to which Lauren agreed, adding, “tell ’em! SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT!”

“Obvi, asked for your approval in advance, too,” Kendall wrote in response to Lauren.

A beach wedding is one of our favorite types of events.”

So there you have it: the woman of the hour approved of Kenny’s show-stopping ensemble.

Her pal’s November wedding had a star-studded guest list, including Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, singer Jesse Jo Stark, and influencer Hannah Bronfman, in addition to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

