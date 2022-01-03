Kendall Jenner Shares Sweet New Photos With Boyfriend Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend Devin Booker in Cute New Photos

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker spent New Year’s Eve in a cozy cabin.

The usually private couple took to Instagram to share some intimate photos of themselves ringing in the new year in 2022.

Booker, 25, captioned a photo of Jenner standing in the dark in front of an open pavilion with a warm stone fireplace, “Spent New Years by a fire.”

Jenner, 26, also posted a series of photos from the romantic getaway, captioning them with, “My weekend.”

Two pairs of feet were warming themselves near a crackling fire in one shot.

A sweet selfie of the couple posing together in a rustic setting was another.

Fans noticed Jenner’s athlete boyfriend holding a glass of wine and what appears to be a gold band on his ring finger in this photo.

One commenter wrote, “His wedding finger has a gold wedding band for sho.”

“Mmmm the ring……,” wrote another.

Jenner’s famous sisters didn’t say anything about Booker’s bling, but they gushed about the photos.

Kylie Jenner wrote, “Ur so cute.”

“Have a great weekend!” Kourtney Kardashian exclaimed.

“I can’t wait to be you one day,” Khloe Kardashian wrote.

Despite the fact that the couple prefers to keep their relationship private, they have had more social media PDA moments in the second year of their relationship.

In November, Booker shared a photo of Jenner on his Instagram Stories, captioning it, “Most beautiful woman,” and adding a lock emoji to another photo of the pair together.

The model talked about keeping her relationships private during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special in June.

“I think Kylie and I had the unique opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages, relationships, breakups, and all of these things in front of the camera.”

And again, no offense to you guys, but I think it was a personal preference that I didn’t want to [share]from a very young age,” she explained.

“It simplifies my life and improves our relationships.”

I just feel like this is something that should be kept private.

It isn’t.

