Kendall Jenner Slams Speculation She’s Not Taking Social Distancing Seriously

Make no mistake: Kendall Jenner is taking social distancing seriously.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made this perfectly clear after a fan questioned her behavior amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

It all started on Tuesday after the 24-year-old model posted a photo of herself sitting in her red convertible on Instagram Stories.

“Just had to start her up,” Kendall wrote alongside the image.

A follower then re-shared the photo and told Kendall she should “stay home.” After a second follower pointed out Kendall was just turning on the car—not driving it—the first follower issued an apology.

“Oh okay HAHAHA I thought she’s [going] to roam around,” the first follower replied. “Sorry.”

Kendall then cleared up any confusion.

“Of course I’m staying home!!” she wrote. “Taking this quarantine v seriously…but also not a bad idea to get some fresh air as long as you keep a safe distance from others and follow all guidelines 🙂 everyone stay healthy.”

She also expressed how much she missed hanging out with her pals in a separate post.

“I miss my friends,” she wrote via Instagram that day. “The sooner we quarantine, the sooner we can get back to our peoples again.”

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that all of her sisters are “social distancing and staying away from each other, all separately self-quarantined.”

“It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s,” the KKW Beauty head wrote. “PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this!”

So, how is Kendall staying busy these days? Yesterday, she posted a photo of a book and her Nintendo Switch.

“What my days consist of,” she wrote.

Kylie Jenner also shared her advice for staying occupied in a separate Instagram Stories post. To read her suggestions, click here.