Kendall Jenner snubs Kylie and Kim Kardashian by foregoing Stormi and Chicago’s birthday party in favor of a luxurious ski trip.

KENDALL Jenner snubbed her sisters Kylie and Kim Kardashian by taking a snowy vacation away from their children’s birthday celebrations over the weekend.

The 26-year-old model opted for a luxury ski trip with her best friend Fai Khadra instead of attending Chicago West and Stormi Webster’s joint fourth birthday party.

Kendall chose an Aspen vacation with her friends over helping her family celebrate her nieces’ birthdays on Saturday.

She opted out of Kim’s lavish party for her daughter Chicago, who just turned four, and Kylie’s lavish party for her daughter Stormi, who will turn four in a few weeks.

Kendall was seen on the slopes and out for fun dinners with her friends during her luxury vacation.

She kept warm in an all-black ensemble of ski pants, turtleneck, vest, beanie, and sunglasses on one of the days.

She wore oversized glasses to keep the bright sun out of her eyes and silver gloves to keep her hands warm.

BFF Fai shared another photo of the two posing on the snowy mountain.

Her face was hidden behind her black helmet and ski goggles while he smiled for the camera.

She wore a gleaming silver puffy jacket and excitedly held out one arm while standing on her board.

The model captured a shot of her friend from behind as he descended the slope on her own page.

Kendall captioned the photo, tagging Fai and writing, “Most popular guy on the mountain.”

Kanye West was almost kept out of the blowout bash because Kendall chose not to attend.

The 44-year-old made it to the party hours after launching a scathing Instagram Live rant against his estranged wife and her family, claiming she “wouldn’t tell him the address” of the bash.

Kanye was seen at the party following the morning chaos, but he and ex Kim kept their distance.

Kim and Kanye “avoided each other by staying on opposite sides” of Chicago’s birthday party on Saturday, according to a source who spoke exclusively to The Sun.

“Chicago and Stormi had their joint party at Kylie’s Hidden Hills house, which was supposed to be a fun family day but devolved into drama when Kanye went on a public rant about not being invited,” a source told The Sun.

“When he finally got the address, he showed up in a rental car around 1 p.m., driving himself without any security.”

“Once he started talking to the family, he seemed fine and was laughing and playing with Chicago,…

