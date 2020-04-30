Kendall Jenner Sounds Off on Devin Booker Romance Rumors With Explicit Tweet

Kendall Jenner isn’t here for the nonsense.

The 24-year-old supermodel sounded off on Twitter after reports surfaced that she and Devin Booker (who plays basketball for the Phoenix Suns) were an item.

TMZ reported the two were seen riding around together in his Maybach and were headed on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. The outlet’s sources pointed out they’re just friends, despite how things looked in the footage they obtained.

Of course, it didn’t take long for those reports to spread like wildfire.

Many online began making suggestive jokes that NBA players were “passing” Kendall around. One Twitter user chimed in and wrote, “Maybe she passing them around.”

However, Kendall was quick to respond the offensive comments and shut things down with one epic message.

“they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared.

Pretty soon, her feed was flooded with replies that ranged from “drag them queen” to “f–k yes wow.”

One fan said, “Okay Kendall. Let them know.”

While another responded, “Say [it] louder for the people in the back.”

At this time, Devin has yet to address the romance rumors.

Earlier this year, many speculated Kendall and Ben Simmons rekindled their romance after being spotted at a New Year’s Eve party together. Before that, the model was seen sitting courtside at the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

In December 2019, a source told E! News the two had kept in touch, despite their breakup that summer.

“They took a break because it was difficult to sustain a relationship with their schedules. But they have stayed in touch and there was never a messy breakup or hard feelings,” a source told E! News at the time.

Adding, “Kendall has spent a lot of time with Ben over the last few weeks in Philadelphia. She’s been flying in to see him whenever she can.”

The source noted that the two had jam-packed schedules, so they were going with the flow.

“If the timing works out and they can see each other, they are trying to make that happen,” the insider said. “He wants to spend the off-season in Los Angeles again and they will see what happens.”

Back in February, the reality TV personality opened up about her past relationships and gaining something from each romance.

“I think you learn different lessons in every relationship,” the 24-year-old expressed in a behind-the-scenes video for her Calvin Klein campaign. “So, I think I’ve learned so many different things from so many different relationships.”

She added, “A lot of the relationships have taught me more about myself, which is the most valuable. And like, what I want from a person or from a relationship.”

As of now, Kendall has been living her best single life.