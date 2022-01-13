Kendall Jenner’s fans are worried after the model flaunted her long legs and svelte figure in a new mirror selfie.

Kendall Jenner’s fans are worried after the model flaunts her long legs and svelte figure in a new mirror selfie.

On Wednesday night, the 26-year-old posted a photo to Instagram Story.

Kendall posed in front of a full-body mirror with her phone covering her face in the new photo.

Her legs, arms, and waist appeared slim in a tiny black skirt and sweater worn by the model.

Kardashianvideo, a Kardashian fan account, shared the photo on Instagram after Kendall did.

In light of the new photo, fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians rushed to the comments section to express their concern for Kendall’s health.

“I don’t think this is a good image to show because it makes her look anorexic,” one person wrote.

And you’re giving off the wrong vibes.

Kendall is a stunningly beautiful young lady, and this photograph does not do her justice.”

“What?” said another.

Others claimed the mirror was distorting Kendall’s appearance, with one commenter writing: “The mirror is distorted.

Bones and skin

Kendall has improved dramatically.”

Kendall was also spotted wearing the same outfit out in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Kendall’s thin frame has been a source of concern for fans in the past, and the new photo is no exception.

While promoting her 818 tequila brand in December, fans complained that the model appeared “too thin” in photos.

Kendall stopped by a hotel bar in Miami, Florida to promote her signature tequila brand, and fans were taken aback by her petite stature.

Kardashian News, a Kardashian fan account, shared a video of Kendall behind the bar at the Strawberry Moon restaurant within the Good Time Hotel, attempting to make margaritas for the crowd.

The hilarious video showed the KUWTK star giggling as she attempted to mix the cocktail while guests laughed around her.

During the event, the 26-year-old wore a black miniskirt, a black t-shirt, and high heels, her long dark hair pulled back into a ponytail.

“She looks too thin,” one user said while responding to the video.

“That girl is skin and bones,” wrote another.

Kendall’s fans are worried, as some believe she is engaged to boyfriend Devin Booker, 25.

Fans noticed that the NBA player appeared to be wearing a gold ring in one photo while sharing photos from their recent trip to a cabin over New Year’s Eve weekend.

Many fans rushed to the Instagram post’s comments section to ask if the couple had tied the knot after seeing the photo, which sparked speculation that they were engaged.

