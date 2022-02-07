Kendall Jenner’s TikTok debut features her epically poking fun at her athletic prowess.

In her TikTok debut, Kendall Jenner epically pokes fun at her athletic prowess.

Kendall Jenner has joined TikTok, and her first upload is one you won’t want to miss.

Kendall Jenner is still the most athletic Kardashian, as long as there isn’t any snow involved.

The model made her TikTok debut with a video of herself crashing face-first into the snow while attempting to land a snowboarding jump during a recent trip to Aspen. Naturally, the voiceover for the clip—captioned “it’s giving ‘pick me’ vibes”—is from an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in which Kendall joked, “I’m literally built as an athlete.”

Every blood test I’ve ever had says I’m way past my athletic limit.”

Caitlyn Jenner, the Olympic decathlete, is her mother.

Kendall boasted in the episode that she has “the body of a sports star” and was “built for this s–t” while competing with her sisters in a family volleyball game.

In the 2021 episode, she said, “When it comes to sports, I do like to win.”

“When it came to being athletic, my father always had such faith in Kylie [Jenner] and me.”

“The Jenners just have it in us because we grew up as daddy’s girls with those Olympic genes.”

Except when it comes to snowboarding, it appears.

But, hey, none of us can be perfect, can we?

Kris Jenner went on to say that her daughters were “competitive” and that it was “fun to see them and how serious they are” about winning.

Kendall broke the internet last month during her wintry trip to Aspen with an impromptu photoshoot, aside from almost breaking a few limbs on the slopes.

Who, after all, doesn’t dress for the snow in a teeny black bikini, shades, and fuzzy boots?

