Kennedy McMann Admits Her Heart ‘Aches’ After Emotional Ace Twist in ‘Nancy Drew’ Season 3 Episode 9

In Horseshoe Bay, love is in the air, but not without a little drama.

Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 9 on The CW focused on the developing love triangle between Nancy, Ace, and Agent Park.

For the majority of Season 3, Nancy’s love interests have divided fans, and the mid-season finale tugged at viewers’ hearts everywhere.

Kennedy McMann, Nancy’s actor, shared Nancy’s sentiments.

She expressed her feelings about the episode on social media.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 9, “The Voices in the Frost.”]

The tension between Nancy, Ace (Alex Saxon), and Agent Park (John Harlan Kim) is high in Nancy Drew Season 3.

Ace realizes he has feelings for Nancy, but he is unsure whether or not to tell her.

Meanwhile, as they work on the Frozen Hearts Killer case and try to find the rest of Charity Hudson’s soul, Nancy and Agent Park grow closer.

The chemistry between Nancy and Ace, on the other hand, is undeniable.

Nancy, Ace, and Agent Park meet at the Historical Society in episode 10 to look for a lead in Charity’s case.

Ace is enraged by Nancy’s decision to bring Agent Park along, and he expresses his displeasure with the FBI profiler.

When supernatural forces trap Nancy and Agent Park in the tunnels beneath the Historical Society, they have time to talk.

Agent Park gives Nancy his jacket to warm her up, and he looks at her with loving eyes in a sweet moment sure to send “Nark” shippers into a frenzy.

Bess (Maddison Jaizani) persuades Ace to tell Nancy how he feels later in Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 9.

He intends to meet her that night at the loft, but first tries the key he found in a lock at the Historical Society.

He can’t explain to Nancy why he didn’t make it to the loft because the key transports him to an alternate dimension.

Nancy appears to be disappointed that he didn’t show up, implying that she has feelings for him.

Okay, fine, I like them both. Here are some photos of me reading the conclusion. See you next week!!!!

Many “Nace” shippers were disappointed that Ace was unable to have his moment with Nancy as a result of his twist.

McMann agreed, commenting on the drama via Twitter.

“I’m sorry if I’ve irritated you…

ok fine I like both here’s some pictures of me reading the finale see ya next week!!!! pic.twitter.com/upDCjNi8H3 — Kennedy McMann (@kennedymcmann) December 4, 2021