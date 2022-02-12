Kenneth Branagh, David Suchet, and Other Hercule Poirot Actors Talk About ‘Death on the Nile’

Kenneth Branagh, David Suchet, and Other Hercule Poirot Actors in “Death on the Nile”

Hercule Poirot has returned to the investigation.

Kenneth Branagh’s new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic mystery novel, Death on the Nile, is a new adaptation of the classic mystery novel by Agatha Christie.

As the mustachioed Belgian detective, the film also stars the Oscar nominee.

However, he is far from the first actor to play the famous fictional detective, who first appeared in the 1920 novel The Mysterious Affair at Styles.

Others who have stepped into Poir ot’s shoes over the years are listed below.

Murder on the Orient Express provided audiences with their first glimpse of Branagh’s Poirot.

But it wasn’t the first time Christie’s 1934 novel about a murder committed on a train between Istanbul and Paris was adapted for the big screen.

Sidney Lumet directed the 1974 film Murder on the Orient Express, which starred Albert Finney as the astute private detective who solves the case.

Lauren Bacall, Ingrid Bergman, Anthony Perkins, and Sean Connery round out the ensemble cast.

Christie wrote over 30 Poirot novels, including Death on the Nile, published in 1937.

In 1978, the book was adapted into a film starring Peter Ustinov as the detective.

Maggie Smith, Angela Lansbury, Mia Farrow, and Bette Davis are among the cast members.

Throughout the 1980s, Ustinov reprised his role as Poirot in films and television adaptations such as Evil Under the Sun, Appointment With Death, 13 at Dinner, and Dead Man’s Folly.

Austin Trevor in the 1931 film Alibi was the first to play Poir ot onscreen, so David Suchet wasn’t the first.

However, he is the character’s most well-known actor.

In 1989, when Agatha Christie’s Poirot premiered, Suchet made his debut as Poirot.

Over the next quarter-century, he played the character in 70 episodes before retiring after 2013’s Curtain.

According to some, Suchet’s Poirot is the most like the character in the books.

“I was always scared stiff,” Suchet told The New York Times in 2014. “It was well known that Agatha Christie was never happy with any of the cinematic depictions of her characters.”

“However, Rosalind [Hicks, Christie’s daughter] invited my wife and me over to the family home, and she said something that made me cry: ‘My mother would have been absolutely delighted with what you’ve done.’ It meant so much to me because that was my whole reason for doing this role.”

