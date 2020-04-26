Kepa Acero: «Mundaka is an obsession and a passion»

Kepa Acero (Vizcaya, 40 years old) had been a junior European surfing champion, but before he turned 30 he became disenchanted with the world of competition. He left it, and set out to travel the world and look for waves “as good” as that of Mundaka, a place with which he has a close connection, and which he visits today in ‘Walking on the waves’, the program broadcast by La 2 at 7:25 p.m.

–The word ‘surfero’ is used a lot, but it does not appear in the SAR. Does it have a negative connotation within the sector?

-The truth is that I do not know. I don’t care (laughs). I do not see it as derogatory, although I still surf, for the movies, for the topics, it is related to having a lot of free time, and there may be something derogatory, but I do not see it that way. I consider myself a surfer and a surfer, both.

– Do you have any corner to surf?

–The more one knows, and I have had the privilege of being able to go to many places, he realizes that he knows nothing. You arrive in a corner of Alaska, and you have all the remaining coast, up to Canada, or Peru … Actually, there is everything to discover.

“Do you have a favorite place?”

–If there is a place that I am especially passionate about, and that part of my heart is there, it is Africa. Perhaps due to the difficult circumstances it has had historically, it has been the least explored continent, and for me it has been the most interesting. It is also true that I connect a lot with culture, with color and with the will to live. It captivates me.

–How did ‘Walking on the waves’ come about?

–I did the same project in 2011 with a friend. We did the Camino de Santiago with a car and a bicycle. I was there for a month, and I took out a six-minute piece. And years later, Aitor Gabiña, of The Surf Channel, the producer of the program, had the same idea. He asked me if he would cheer me up and I said to him: ‘I did that myself! (laughs) After having traveled to so many places, you realize that it is not necessary to go so far to live such an beautiful experience. We surf the Cantabrian Sea and get to know a little about the life of pilgrims, and at the same time, the culture of the sea, not only of surfing, but also of fishermen, barnacles …

“Are you coming back for Mundaka?”

-Yes Yes. In fact, we passed through Mundaka in the Sunday chapter (for today). Some of the pioneers are interviewed, who tell how they found it and what that site means to us, which is like a sacred temple.

–And more for you, right?

-Yeah right. Now I am 40 years old, and I have been going to Mundaka since I was a dwarf. It is a very good wave, one of the best in the world, and there we learned to love the experience, in a wave of such quality and with so much difficulty. I think that was also what caught my attention to go looking for such good waves. It is a place that has marked my life, and where also, curiously, I had an accident that almost took it away from me. I hit my neck two years ago and I hardly count it. It is a place where many feelings come together.

“He has surfed all over the world.” How likely was it to happen to him there?

-Is incredible. I have been in places where you make a commitment to what you do and to your life, but, paradoxically, it happened to me between friends and a Christmas day. Maybe it has to do with being more relaxed at home, more confident. Sometimes accidents happen when you let your guard down a bit. It gave me an insight into how quickly this can be turned off, but for the better. It is a good learning: pass one of those and, of course, that everything goes well.

“At no time did you think about leaving it, even if your body allowed you to continue?”

-Nerd. From the day I was told that I would probably walk again and that it was easy for me to surf again, I was already watching videos of Mundaka and wanted to go back there. For me, it is like an obsession and a passion. As soon as I had the chance and I felt better, I went. Although it is true that after the accident I have continued traveling and, before very hard waves, I count to three before launching. Now I think about it more and I say to myself: ‘You’ve already spent an opportunity. Be careful, another one of them won’t forgive you. ‘

–And how does it take not to be able to take the board these days?

It is not being easy, but on the other hand, I am used to spending a lot of time alone.