Kerri Green, who played Andy in The Goonies, hasn’t changed much in 37 years.

Kerri Green, who played a cheerleader in the Goonies, is unrecognizable 37 years later.

The 55-year-old New Jersey native played one of the central characters in Steven Spielberg’s 1985 coming-of-age drama.

She was the love interest of both Brand and Mikey in The Goonies, where she played teen Andy Carmichael, full name Andrea, the quintessential ‘pretty girl’ turned adventurer.

The actress has appeared in TV shows such as ER and Law and Order since the group of misfits went on their pirate treasure hunt over 35 years ago.

After penning and co-directing the teen pregnancy film Bellyfruit, she went on to become a director.

Kerri and Bonnie Dickenson run Independent Women Artists, a film production company.

She is married with two children and lives off-screen.

Kerri was recently photographed with poker-straight brunette hair, which contrasted sharply with her shoulder-length waves in the film.

Wearing a sophisticated green top in contrast to character Andy’s beige shirts, she wore minimal make-up and let her natural beauty shine through.

Despite her success since the Goonies, Kerri has spoken out about her feelings about her first on-screen kiss when she was just 17 years old.

“I was 17 at the time, and it was completely embarrassing,” she told People Magazine.

“It’s already the time in your life when you’re the most self-conscious.

“And then you’re being filmed and you have to kiss Josh Brolin – how embarrassing!”

