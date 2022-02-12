Kerry Chater, the bassist and co-founder of Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, died at the age of 77 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kerry Chater, the bassist and co-founder of Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, has died at the age of 77.

According to The Williamson Source, he died on February 4th.

Chater was 77 years old at the time of his death.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Chater was born in the year 1945 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Chater’s first four singles with Gary Puckett and the Union Gap charted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

