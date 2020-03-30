Kerry Coddett Nails Her “Social Media Influencer” Impression on The Funny Dance Show

Kerry Coddett did not come to play on this week’s brand-new episode of The Funny Dance Show!

This sneak peek clip shows the comedian and star of HBO’s Crashing at rehearsal, where she reveals that she used to be a choreographer and a professional dancer.

“We have a triple threat on the show, we’re gonna win!” her team captain Heidi Heaslet says while skipping by the cameras.

Coddett is just as happy for her opportunity to perform.

“This is everything I’ve ever wanted to do, comedy and dance,” she says. “This is the perfect marriage.”

She adds that if the E! show added one more element, The Funny Dance Show would be even better: “If this was The Funny Dance Weed Show, I would never leave!”

Coddett will dance alongside Guy Branum in one performance, and solo for another. The latter will certainly be interesting, as her assignment is “social media influencer.”

The clip offers somewhat of a sneak peek to her approach, with Coddett pretending to take a selfie and showing off her best strut.

In her own words, she’s aiming to be “the girl that’s just like a diva, super into her looks, always about the likes, always trying to get the right angle—and it doesn’t matter who she steps over to get it.”

Cue Coddett literally stepping over someone as part of the routine.

Get to know the comedian even more by watching the above clip!