Kerry Katona has revealed that she is leaving her ‘dream’ £1 million mansion after a terrifying robbery.

Kerry Katona has revealed that she is leaving her ‘dream’ £1 million mansion following a terrifying robbery.

After two terrifying robberies in less than two weeks, Kerry Katona has revealed that she and her family are leaving their “dream” £1 million mansion.

Kerry’s fiancee Ryan Mahoney’s Mercedes was stolen from their driveway just 11 days after Kerry’s own car was stolen while she was out shopping.

Former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry revealed in her new! magazine column that she no longer “feels safe” at home.

Kerry explained that she and Ryan are currently renting and that she can’t wait to get out and buy a home.

She said it’s a “horrible feeling” to know “someone has been to your home,” and that the thieves stealing a car from their driveway made her feel “violated.”

Denise Van Outen recently revealed that thieves broke into her home and rifled through her knicker drawer, prompting Kerry to make the remark.

Kerry explained, “She [Denise] says she had to take steps to make her home a safer place.”

“I completely understand Denise’s situation, as I had to increase our security following a break-in.”

Kerry admitted that she and Ryan had intended to buy the house they are currently renting, but she insisted that when they move out, they will stay in the same neighborhood.

Kerry admitted that the robberies made her “regret” returning to the north.

“Two cars gone in 11 days,” she said at the time.

I’ve been watched and targeted to the point of exhaustion.

The fact that they came to my house makes me feel very unsafe.

“To be honest, I kind of regret moving back up north.”

Kerry broke down in tears on Instagram after the second robbery, writing, “So worried about my family and staying here! I want to leave!!”

“I appreciate all of your kind words, but I’m not going to lie, I’m having some difficulties.”

My mental health is in bad shape.

“How could this happen to ONE PERSON AGAIN?”

The singer wiped away tears as she told her Instagram followers that she had spent the entire day “on the phone with police” in an attempt to locate the latest stolen vehicle.