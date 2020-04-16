Kerry Washington Jokes Her Team Is “Terrified” of Her Pajama Attire

Kerry Washington is loving the loungewear life.

On Thursday’s at-home episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Scandal alum shared that her social distancing pajama game had gotten so good that her team was “terrified” she’d given up.

“I’m trying to do meetings on Zoom and maintain the operations of my company and keep everybody employed,” she told host Ellen DeGeneres. “So, I have been trying to get dressed most days—and getting my kids dressed—but they decided because sometimes they have pajama day at school, that they wanted to have pajama day at home. And I think everybody on my team was terrified that I had given up on life because I was just showing up to all my Zoom meetings in my jammies and acting like it was normal.”

“But I think we need to be doing more jammies days,” Kerry declared. “Like, we need to decide—like, the whole country or the world should decide, like, Mondays are jammies days.”

Ellen quipped back, “Yeah, but I don’t know what Monday is. I have no idea what day it is. It doesn’t matter. I don’t wear a watch anymore. I have no idea.”

Not only is Kerry the queen of pajamas, she’s also been crushing it when it comes to home-schooling her children. “Luckily, my kids are—my littles are young. They’re still pretty young, so I’m good with, like, coming up with words that start with A, you know?” she said. “Like, if they were in AP Trigonometry, I would not be good. But I’m super good at, like, 3 plus 7 is… Like, that I can do.”

Switching gears, the duo discussed her and Reese Witherspoon‘s new series Little Fires Everywhere, where she and the Big Little Lies star play mothers in the ‘90s. As Kerry and Reese prepared to take on their roles, the Django Unchained star said that they realized that they were channeling their own mothers during that decade.

“We were, like, in a pre-production meeting, Reese Witherspoon and I, we were talking about the costumes…and we were chatting about all the clothes that the teenagers wear and she was like, ‘I had that shirt.’ And, ‘I had that skirt.’ And, ‘I had those rollerblades.’ And it hit us, like, ‘Oh, we’re actually playing our mothers in this series.’ So, it’s been—I don’t know—it’s been very meaningful for me to get to step back and try to walk in my mother’s shoes.”

Little Fires Everywhere is available to stream on Hulu now.