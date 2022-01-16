Kesha’s ‘Your Love Is My Drug’ Music Video Was Inspired by The Beatles’ ‘Yellow Submarine’

The music video for “Your Love Is My Drug” is one of Kesha’s most unusual. In an interview, she explained that she was trying to recreate a certain mental state in the video.

She also claimed that the video was partially inspired by The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine film.

Pebe Sebert, Kesha’s mother, is a professional songwriter.

Sebert rose to prominence after penning the country ballad “Old Flames Don’t Hold a Candle to You,” which Dolly Parton recorded.

Kesha discussed co-writing “Your Love Is My Drug” with Sebert in an interview with MTV News.

Kesha recalled, “I wrote this song on an airplane in like 10 minutes and finished it with my mom.”

“As a result, it’s one of my favorites.”

It’s both ridiculous and amusing.

It’s not something to take too seriously.”

In the song, Kesha explains why she complimented a man’s beard.

“I’ve always liked bearded guys,” Kesha admitted.

She laughed as she said, “Hello, I’m from Nashville, and I’m into hillbillies.”

“Right now, the redneck look is very popular, which is great for me.

I’m done with guys who try to pass themselves off as members of boy bands.”

Kesha explained why the “Your Love Is My Love” video is surreal.

“I wanted the video to be like a psychedelic mental trip, similar to being so disgustingly in love with someone that you lose your mind,” she explained.

“So, no big deal! I ride an elephant and, uh, dance around a cave with black-light body paint and a python.”

It was really fun for me to be in a cave in the desert.”

The Fab Four also had an impact on the video, according to Kesha.

“The animation aspect of The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine movie inspired this video,” she explained.

According to Rolling Stone, Kesha cites The Beatles as one of her musical influences.

The song “Your Love Is My Drug” became a huge hit.

The song peaked at No. 1 on the charts.

The song charted at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 28 weeks.

Kesha’s debut album Animal included the song “Your Love Is My Drug.”

Animal climbed to the top of the charts.

The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and stayed there for a long time…

