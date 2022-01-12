Kevin Atwater as the Lead in ‘Chicago PD’ Season 9 Episode 11: Showrunner Teases ‘Powerful Episodes’

‘Chicago PD’ Season 9 Episode 11: Kevin Atwater as the Lead: Showrunner Teases ‘Powerful Episodes’

In NBC’s Chicago Season 9 Episode 11, Kevin Atwater appears to be the lead, and fans haven’t seen him in a lead role in a long time.

Atwater was last seen courting a potential new love interest while concealing his police work.

However, Chicago PD’s showrunner teased that Atwater will appear in “powerful episodes” in the upcoming episodes.

Kevin Atwater had a few big moments in Season 9 of Chicago PD, and one of them led to a possible long-term romance.

In Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 11, Atwater appears to be taking the lead as well.

In the trailer for the episode “Lies,” the Intelligence Unit teams up with an informant to take down a drug dealer.

Atwater appears to be the case’s primary investigator.

“The boss,” Atwater tells the obedient informant, “is who we really want — then we’ll help you.”

Unfortunately, it appears that the unit and their informant are in over their heads.

Atwater appears to be tailing the informant to see if the unit can trust him, but he may be putting himself in danger.

What’s more, the official NBC synopsis gives a hint of what’s to come.

“Voight employs his new informant to help solve a tricky drug trafficking case,” reads the synopsis, according to One Chicago Center.

“Atwater makes a decision after struggling to reconcile his personal and professional lives once more.”

Kevin Atwater fans can look forward to seeing him a lot more in the upcoming Chicago PD Season 9 episodes.

He will not only be involved in a difficult situation in episode 11, but his relationship with Celeste will be further explored.

“Atwater has some powerful episodes this season,” showrunner Gwen Sigan told TVLine.

“We’ll go back to his relationship with Celeste, a woman he adores but has no idea is a cop.”

Atwater will also have to admit he’s a cop at some point if he wants to keep his relationship with Celeste.

“Atwater’s deception has put him in a moral and professional bind,” the showrunner continued.

“It’s a conundrum for him, and it delves into some deep territory that Atwater has been dealing with this season…”

