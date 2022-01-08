Kevin Costner Recalls Working With Neil Young’s ‘Paranoid’ Pet Buffalo in a Truly Bizarre Story In ‘Dances With Wolves,’ Kevin Costner Recalls Working With Neil Young’s ‘Paranoid’ Pet Buffalo in a Truly Bizarre Story

Kevin Costner Recalls Working With Neil Young’s ‘Paranoid’ Pet Buffalo in a Truly Bizarre Story In ‘Dances With Wolves,’ Kevin Costner Recalls Working With Neil Young’s ‘Paranoid’ Pet Buffalo

Kevin Costner stars in, directs, and produces Dances With Wolves, a classic Western film.

The film adaptation of the same-named 1988 novel brought this adventure to life.

However, working with the animals to get all of the shots wasn’t always easy.

On the set of Dances With Wolves, Costner recalled working with Neil Young’s pet buffalo.

On assignment, Lieutenant John Dunbar (Costner) travels to a remote western Civil War outpost.

He befriends wolves and Native Americans during his time there.

This, however, puts him at odds with other military personnel.

Dances With Wolves is a big-budget film with a lot of buffalo.

Some viewers question whether some of the animal violence depicted in the film, such as the iconic buffalo hunting scene, is based on reality.

The “No Animals Were Hurt” program confirms that the Buffalo Hunt and Stampede in Dances With Wolves includes some fake animals.

To give the appearance of being shot, the arrow-struck buffalo used clipped arrows.

Costner was interviewed by Yahoo Entertainment about his work on Dances With Wolves.

He was reminded of the well-known buffalo stalking scene.

That buffalo, it turns out, is the pet of rock legend Neil Young.

However, according to Costner, the animal was nervous and “paranoid” on set.

He had to use a specific method to work with the animal.

“Because he wasn’t raised with buffalo, he didn’t like being in a herd with them,” Costner explained.

“So I went after him wherever I saw him in the herd.”

Now he’s completely freaked out because he’s surrounded by buffalo he doesn’t want to be around, and one man in particular, me, keeps chasing him.

So, if he wasn’t paranoid before he arrived, he certainly was after.”

On Dances With Wolves, however, Costner used a carton of Oreos to work with Young’s buffalo.

Young gave the actor and filmmaker a strange piece of advice.

“I don’t know, that’s what Neil said,” Costner continued.

He’ll be looking for these [Oreos].

So we’re shaking this thing in the middle of the prairie.

… At that point, you’ll believe anyone because you’re desperate to make your film.”

Dances With Wolves, starring Kevin Costner, was a big hit at the Oscars.

The film was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Writing, Screenplay.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.