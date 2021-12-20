Kevin Feige of Marvel confirms meeting with Keanu Reeves.

Kevin Feige of Marvel confirms a meeting with Keanu Reeves.

Kevin Feige, the CEO of Marvel Studios, told ComicBook.com in 2019 that he and Marvel Studios had met with Keanu Reeves, the star of The Matrix and John Wick.

Since then, there has been no known movement resulting from their discussions, but fans have begun to suggest characters for the action star to play.

Years later, ComicBook.com had the opportunity to speak with Reeves ahead of his upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections, and the actor confirmed the discussions.

“We haven’t yet,” Reeves said of casting a Marvel character, while sitting next to his Matrix co-star Carrie-Anne Moss, who has appeared in Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Defenders series.

“I’ve met [Kevin Feige], and he’s a really nice guy.

Yes.

But no, we don’t have anything; we’ll have to look for something.”

It’s only a matter of time before Reeves joins the Marvel family.

The actor has made a remarkable comeback to Hollywood, making the John Wick franchise a household name, revisiting Bill and Ted, and now preparing to return to the Matrix.

In 2019, Feige told ComicBook.com, “We talk to him for almost every film we make.”

“We discuss it with Keanu Reeves.”

I’m not sure when, if, or if he’ll ever join the MCU, but we want to do it right.”

For the time being, Reeves is concentrating on his upcoming role as Neo.

In The Matrix Resurrections, Reeves resurrects his iconic role from the long-dead franchise, surrounded by mostly newcomers to the saga.

In terms of his relationship with the new Matrix cast members, he admitted, “I’m not great with advice.”

“So all I wanted to do was be supportive, available, and open, and say, ‘Thank you for being here.'”

And let’s make a movie and have a good time while doing it.’

Yes, I spoke briefly with Laurence [Fishburne].

Yes, I agree.

I think Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] did an amazing job with his own Morpheus, and I think Lana Wachowski did an amazing job with the role and what it can mean inside of it, just a sentient program.

I don’t want to give too much away, anyway.

However, I believe it is a fascinating and, in the film, delightful evolution of the story.”

