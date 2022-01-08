Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, Reveals a ‘Reluctant’ Avenger Who Assembled His Favorite MCU Scene

Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, Reveals a ‘Reluctant’ Avenger Assembled His Favorite MCU Scene

There are many iconic scenes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to choose from, with 27 films and five Disney(plus) series to choose from.

Some may believe that picking a favorite moment would be difficult for Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios who has produced every MCU film.

He does, however, recognize which scene stands out from the rest.

Kevin Feige spoke with ComicBook.com about Clint Barton’s role as a mentor during a press conference for the Marvel Disney(plus) show Hawkeye.

In doing so, he revealed that one of his favorite MCU scenes is a scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron between Clint and Wanda Maximoff.

“You can see this mentor beneath the surface in all of Jeremy’s appearances,” Feige said.

“Underneath the surface, this reluctant hero, this reluctant mentor.

The scene with Clint and Wanda in Sokovia is one of my favorite scenes in all of our films.

“When you walk out that door, you’re an Avenger,” he basically says, motivating her to join the fight.”

“And that was the kernel of how we could connect our MCU incarnation of Clint Barton into Matt Fraction’s storyline in relation to Kate Bishop,” he continued.

Although many fans dislike Avengers: Age of Ultron, Kevin Feige’s favorite scene is memorable.

Clint Barton’s character arc in Hawkeye is undoubtedly established.

Although Jeremy Renner’s future at Marvel is uncertain, Kevin Feige has stated that he would like to see him in future projects.

Feige stated, “We want to see more Jeremy Renner.”

“It goes all the way back to the beginning.”

We’re both MCU grandfathers now, and the trust that Jeremy had to jump into the MCU before moderators said things like ‘welcome to the MCU,’ it was, ‘Hey, do you want to do this thing with us? It’d be pretty cool, and I think it could be neat.’ And he said yes, and then he won an Academy Award, and he said yes again.

That struck me as pretty cool.”

Renner has played Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since his cameo in Thor in 2011.

Clint Barton has been instrumental in shaping the MCU, despite the fact that it took ten years for him to get his own series. Hopefully, Kevin Feige will bring the character back for more Marvel projects.

