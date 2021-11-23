Kevin Feige’s Reaction to Hawkeye’s Captain America Musical is Revealed by Marvel Director

Kevin Feige’s Reaction to Hawkeye’s Captain America Musical is Revealed by a Marvel Director

Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) attends Rogers: The Musical in Marvel’s Hawkeye, giving the Star-Spangled Man with a Plan an encore.

In the first episode of Hawkeye, the retired Avenger takes aim at the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America musical, which was inspired by Hamilton, in which the retired Avenger takes aim at the flashy stage show’s inaccuracies in its depiction of the Battle of New York from 2012’s The Avengers. Saturday Night Live alum Rhys Thomas, behind the camera of the six-episode series with directing duo Bert and Bertie, reveals Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin

“We were trying to figure out what would be a fun way to meet Clint early on with that musical,” Thomas told Uproxx.

“We knew he’d be in town with his kids, and how do you sort of introduce him?”

Hawkeye is about Clint’s mission to get back to his family for the holidays in a post-Blip New York City at Christmas time when his past catches up with him.

Making an actual Captain America musical meant landing somewhere between a satisfying Christmas present and a lump of coal for Thomas, who directed a Guardians of the Galaxy parody for SNL before joining the MCU.

“I said it in a meeting with Kevin Feige.”

And I almost immediately reversed my decision.

Because, all of a sudden, I was thinking, “Wait a minute, we’re going to have to write music, choreograph it, and stage it.”

“There’s still a lot of work to be done,” Thomas added.

“However, Kevin grasped it and became enthralled.

Then, all of a sudden, I’m working with Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, two of my favorite songwriters.

I believe I’ve tapped into my specialty of creating something that’s neither too good nor too bad.'”

“You just want it to be absurd,” Thomas said of creating a showstopper for Hawkeye.

And, yes, I had to meet the ‘This is…’ standard.

