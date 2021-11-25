Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight of ET host the CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade

Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight of Entertainment Tonight will host The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS live from New York City on Thanksgiving Day.

Parts of the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City will be featured on TV, including six new balloons, four new floats, and one new balloonicle.

In addition, Laya DeLeon Hayes from The Equalizer, Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp from Star Trek: Discovery, and Broadway star Erich Bergen will appear in the CBS special.

Waitress and Chicago, two popular Broadway musicals, will also be featured in the special.

The CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live and on demand on Paramount(plus) beginning at 98 Central.

On (hashtag)TheThanksgivingDayParade Thursday morning at 98c on CBS, join @KeltieKnight and @KevinFrazier for a morning of Broadway and stars from your favorite TV shows. pic.twitter.comGxRiahCjnA

