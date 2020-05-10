Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Reveal Their Second Baby’s Gender in Mother’s Day Post

It’s a very Happy Mother’s Day for Eniko Hart!

In a loving Mother’s Day Instagram post, hubby Kevin Hartshared the gender of their second baby, just two months after they revealed the pregnancy.

“Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine,” Kevin wrote. “We love you @enikohart ….And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl….Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!!”

“God is unbelievable,” the 40-year-old comedian continued. “We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honey.”

This will be the married couple’s second child together, who’ll be joining their two-year-old son, Kenzo Kash. Kevin also has two children from his previous marriage, 15-year-old daughter Heaven and 12-year-old son Hendrix.

As you can see from the photos —shared to Kevin’s 90 million followers—it’s one big happy family! Eniko, who is seen wearing a pink sash, held her baby bump with joy.

On a similar post to Eniko’s Instagram, the once again mother-to-be got emotional.

“OH BABY, it’s a little lady,” Eniko wrote. “This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for.”

“Dreams really do come true,” she continued. “We are filled with so much JOY! Our little family is growing and starting to finally feel complete. Soon enough the little ones will be running and bossing us all around. Lol! She is already loved in so many ways… and we’re so anxious to meet her.”

In response to the posts, fans and friends are celebrating the good news.

“Yayyyyyy!!!!!!” exclaimed actress Gabrielle Union on Eniko’s post. “Congrats mama bear!!! Happy Mother’s Day!!”

And Kevin’s friend and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle co-star, Dwayne Johnson, chimed in with some comedic commentary and congratulations.

“Family of 7. Don’t act like I ain’t your daddy,” Dwayne joked to Kevin. “Happy Mamas Day Niko!!”

Congratulations to the Harts! And Happy Mother’s Day, Eniko.