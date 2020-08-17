Kevin Hart comforts Ellen DeGeneres during lunch as host is slammed again for defending comic’s ‘homophobic’ tweet’

KEVIN Hart comforted Ellen DeGeneres during lunch at a luxury Montecito, CA resort after she recently got slammed again for defending the standup comic’s previous “homophobic” tweets.

Kevin was seen with his arms tightly around Ellen as the duo embraced after spending some time together.

Before hugging one another, the pair – who have each received their fair share of backlash for past behavior – sat on an oceanfront patio at the pricey Rosewood Miramar Hotel in the affluent Santa Barbara suburb.

Kevin, 41, looked like he was deep into the conversation as he explained a story to the 62-year-old talk show host.

As Ellen listened to what the Jumanji actor was telling her, she sipped on a glass of white wine.

Both star’s embraced Summer wearing tropical-printed button down shirts with khaki shorts.

While Kevin was checking-in with his pal, his pregnant wife Eniko flaunted her baby bump while swimming at the beach with his 15-year-old daughter Heaven.

It’s the first time the duo have been seen together since their waves of backlash they have gotten over the past several weeks for previous controversial behavior.

Following multiple former and current employees who claimed she harbors a “toxic” work environment – multiple stars have taken to social media to stand up for the Ellen Show host, including the Netflix comedian.

Kevin took to Instagram to defend longtime friend Ellen as reports came in that she allowed “bullying” and “racism” on set.

The comic shared: “It’s crazy to see my friend go through what she’s going through publicly.

“I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f**king planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day one.”

However, fans didn’t agree with Kevin’s comments – and began to bring up Ellen’s strong support of the Night School star back in early 2019 after his decade-old “homophobic” tweets resurfaced.

One Twitter user wrote: “Remember when Kevin Hart was vocally homophobic for years and made jokes about AIDS and disowning his own son if he turned out to be gay.

“And then doubled down on those ‘jokes’ saying ‘funny is funny’ and then Ellen had him on her show to absolve him and called people criticizing him ‘haters?'”

Another tweeted: “Ellen didn’t demand accountability from Kevin when he said he would beat his son if he turned out gay.

“It was outrageous, so not surprised he would have her back now.”

In early 2019, Kevin stepped down from his upcoming gig as Oscars host when troubling tweets from 2009 to 2011 resurfaced.

He reportedly said he would beat his son if he ever came out as gay, and called a follower’s profile picture “a gay billboard for AIDS” while he also allegedly called fans “gay face” and “f*g boy.”

The standup comic later defended his tweets by claiming that “funny is funny,” and insisted “times weren’t as sensitive” as when he posted.

Kevin eventually offered an apology to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Following the drama, Ellen decided to bring Kevin to The Ellen DeGeneres Show and asked him to reconsider stepping down from the Oscars.

The renewed outrage over Ellen’s support for Kevin comes after an internal investigation was launched last month by the show’s parent company WarnerMedia, as employees came forward with serious complaints.