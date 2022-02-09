Kevin Hart Confirms He Was Behind Nick Cannon’s NSFW Gift

Kevin Hart Confirms He’s Behind Nick Cannon’s NSFW Gift

Kevin Hart has just revealed that he is the one who sent Nick Cannon a condom vending machine.

The NSFW gift, Hart revealed on Instagram on Tuesday, was the latest stunt in the pair’s “prank wars” competition.

“I see u got my gift @nickcannon….GOTCHA B***H!!!!!!….Now u don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free (hashtag)PrankWars,” Hart wrote alongside a photo of Cannon posing beside the fully stocked vending machine.

The talk show host revealed on Monday that he had been given a condom vending machine.

“Looks like I got an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums,” the 41-year-old captioned a photo of himself in front of the red-bow topped condom dispenser.

Cannon gave the gift after revealing that he and Brie Tiesi are expecting their eighth child in January.

The Nick Cannon Show has released its thirty-first episode.

Before announcing that his newest addition will be a baby boy, the television personality joked that he is “starting his own football team.”

In addition to announcing the news, Cannon shared photos from the couple’s baby shower the day before.

The proud father exclaimed, “It’s a boy! We found out yesterday!”

“Everyone is aware of my large family.

It isn’t ever a race.

Each one is unique.”

The news of his new baby’s arrival came after Zen, the Wild ‘N Out host and Alyssa Scott’s son, died at the age of five months after a battle with brain cancer.

NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) shared a post.

While Cannon is overjoyed at the birth of his child, he believes there is a better way for him to share personal family matters.

On Thursday, the host began his show by apologizing to his children’s mother.

Cannon opened Thursday’s episode by saying, “I’d like to address the comments I made on Monday’s show.”

“I will always protect and respect the privacy of all of my children’s mothers.”

“I didn’t know what to say, so I was probably talking,” Cannon said, admitting that he was dealing with a mix of emotions during the show where he revealed the baby news.

