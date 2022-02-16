Kevin Hart Opened Up About Hosting the Oscars in 2022.

Kevin Hart did not get the chance to host the Oscars in 2019, as he had hoped, due to controversy.

However, now that the controversies surrounding them have subsided, Hart was asked if he would consider hosting the Oscars this year instead.

Kevin Hart was involved in a bit of controversy a few years ago, as some may recall.

This was due to the resurfacing of a series of tweets in which Hart made jokes about the LGBT community.

Hart’s humor was deemed offensive by many in the LGBT community at the time, resulting in a backlash against the Jumanji actor.

As a result, Hart, who was supposed to host the Oscars that year, stepped down without apologizing.

“I will say this, and I want to make this very clear,” Hart said on his radio show Straight from the Hart (via The Hollywood Reporter). “Once again, Kevin Hart apologizes for his remarks that hurt LGBTQ community members.”

“I’m sorry,” she says.

Ellen Degeneres would try to persuade Hart to return to host the Oscars on The Ellen Show.

But, at the time, Hart explained that he was still unsure about the idea.

“It’s difficult for me in this case because it was an attack,” Hart explained.

“This wasn’t a coincidence, this wasn’t an accident.”

It wasn’t a coincidence that tweets started appearing the day after I got the job.”

He went on to say that his stance against those who discovered the tweets was one of the reasons he didn’t want to host.

“It’s much bigger than the Oscars.”

“It’s about the people who are succeeding in damage right now,” Hart explained.

“Now, if you return and I don’t hear from you, I’m returning to the location where the people who came after me want me to go.”

Kevin Hart’s career is now even bigger than it was a couple of years ago.

Some wonder if Hart would be willing to host the Oscars again now that the past is behind him.

Hart denied hosting the Oscars in 2019 shortly after the controversy, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I believe the Academy, as well as those who are now in a position to do so, are in place for a reason.

As a result, I’d like to see them shine and win,” Hart said.

This year, however, despite the fact that the Ride Along actor didn’t reveal…

