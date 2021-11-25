Kevin Hart’s net worth is unknown.

How much money does Kevin Hart have?

Kevin Hart is a successful comedian and one of Hollywood’s busiest stars, with a slew of sold-out tours and box-office smash hits to his credit.

The 42-year-old is now the highest-paid stand-up comedian in the world, so here’s everything you need to know about him.

Kevin Darnell Hart was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on July 6, 1979.

He’s a comedian and actor from the United States of America.

The 42-year-old worked as a shoe salesman in Brockton, Massachusetts, before deciding to pursue stand-up comedy as a career after seeing him perform at amateur comedy nights.

Because of his hilarious shows, the star rose quickly, and his 2011 tour, Laugh at My Pain, grossed £11 million ((dollar)15 million).

With his first wife, Torrei, a fellow comedian with whom he divorced in 2011, the 5ft 4inch actor has two children.

Hendrix was born in 2007 and Heaven was born in 2005.

Torrei and Kevin divorced in 2010.

He also has two children with Eniko Parrish, his second wife, whom he married in 2016.

Kenzo Kash, their son, was born in 2017 and Kaori Mai, their daughter, was born in 2020.

Kevin has amassed a staggering £151 million ((dollar)200 million) net worth.

He’s one of the highest-paid comedians, and he’s made a fortune from big-budget Hollywood films.

His films have grossed nearly £1 billion ((dollar)1.3 billion) at the global box office to date.

On November 17, 2020, the comedian’s comedy special, Zero F**ks Given, premiered on Netflix.

The trailer promised “zero filter” and “zero apologies” in Zero F**ks Given, describing it as “a special like no other.”

Kevin responded to critics and spoke out against cancel culture in an interview with the Sunday Times published on June 13.

He told the publication, “I mean, I personally don’t give a s**t about it.”

“If someone has done something truly heinous, there must be a repercussion.”

“However, what if all you talk about is…nonsense?”

“Shut the f–k up! What are you talking about when you say, ‘Someone said! They need to be taken [down]!’

He admitted to being “cancelled” three or four times in the interview, but it never bothered him, according to the comedian.

“It will have an effect on you if you allow it,” he said.

“That’s not how I operate.”

I understand that people are fallible.

Everyone has the ability to change.”

He got his big break when Judd Apatow cast him in a recurring role on the TV show Undeclared, which led to roles in Scary Movie, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and Meet Dave.

Kevin’s comedic reputation in Hollywood was enhanced by starring roles in films such as Think Like A Man, Grudge Match, and the Ride Along series…

