Kevin James’s Film Makes It to Netflix’s Top 10

Kevin James’ Film Makes It to Netflix’s Top 10

Kevin James is a well-known actor with a devoted global following, and one of his films recently made Netflix’s Top 10 list thanks to his fans.

James’ 2012 film Here Comes the Boom has been streamed so much that it has climbed to number six on Netflix’s Top 10 movies list, beating out fellow new millennium classics such as The Holiday and American Reunion.

It’s also at the top of the streamer’s top kids programming chart at number five.

James portrays Scott Voss, a 42-year-old biology teacher who was once a Division I collegiate wrestler, in Here Comes the Boom.

Scott engages in mixed martial arts (MMA) fighting in order to raise funds for his school’s music program.

Scott learns that something happened to the money he earned from fighting, which means he’ll have to fight one last big fight in Las Vegas, Nevada to recoup what the school requires.

The title of the film is a reference to POD’s song “Boom,” which is a staple of nu-metal.

Here Comes the Boom also stars Henry Winkler, Salma Hayek, and Joe Rogan, in addition to James.

During its theatrical run, the film grossed over (dollar)73 million, more than doubling its (dollar)42 million budget.

Many critics praised James for delivering a strong performance in Here Comes the Boom, but it received mostly mixed reviews.

The 21st Annual Movieguide Awards later named the film one of the top ten best films for families.

If you enjoyed Here Comes the Boom and want to see more of James’ work, Netflix has a number of options.

True Memoirs of an International Assassin, Grown Ups, and Hubie Halloween are all available on Netflix if you’re looking for a good movie.

James has also released two comedy specials, Never Don’t Give Up and Sweat the Small Stuff.

Finally, James has his own Netflix series, The Crew, which follows a NASCAR garage crew through their daily activities.

While James and NASCAR fans have enjoyed the show, the actor wasn’t sure it would find an audience at first.

“I’d just finished a sitcom that didn’t go so well.

“It was good, but I was getting a little tired of it,” James said earlier this year during a roundtable with journalists.

