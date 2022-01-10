Kevin Jr., Wendy Williams’ 21-year-old son, updates fans on his mother’s health by sharing a rare photo of the ailing host in Miami.

Kevin Jr., Wendy Williams’ 21-year-old son, gives fans an update on his mother’s health by sharing a rare photo of the ailing host in Miami.

WENDY Williams’ son Kevin Jr., 21, updated fans on his mother’s health by sharing a rare photo of her in Miami.

In an Instagram Story, Kevin Jr., 21, shared a short clip of his mother recovering and enjoying a healthy meal.

Wendy, 57, seemed cheerful as she ate breakfast in bed.

The daytime TV host sipped from her smoothie with a pillow behind her back in the photo.

Croutons, cucumber slices, and other vegetables were on the plate on her lap.

Kevin also tagged their location as being in the Downtown and Brickell areas of Miami.

Do Not Disturb by Drake was playing in the background.

Wendy has a son with Kevin Hunter, her ex-husband.

Wendy appeared to be in poor health in December 2021, as she requested assistance and grabbed her driver’s hand before entering a car.

The talk show host was dressed in a long brown coat and a pair of enormous black fuzzy boots.

Since October 2021, the TV host has been on a wellness hiatus from The Wendy Williams Show.

The show has featured guest hosts such as Leah Remini, Whitney Cummings, Jerry Springer, Michael Rapaport, and Bill Bellamy.

In her absence, Sherri Shepherd has guest-hosted on the show, and the ratings have soared.

The Wendy Williams Show will have a virtual audience in January 2022 due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

While Wendy’s return to her show has been postponed, there have been reports that Wendy may be suffering from dementia.

Tommy, her 54-year-old brother, debunked the rumors, saying, “I try to make it up there, and my father speaks with Wendy frequently.”

So, no, we are not concerned about her mental health.

“It’s all a matter of the body.”

“We haven’t had any such alerts, and I haven’t seen anything like that or had any conversations with her that would lead me to believe that,” Tommy continued.

The TV star has had a string of misfortunes in recent years, including the loss of her marriage in a love child scandal, a stint in rehab, and her recent hospitalization for a “psychiatric episode.”

Wendy contracted Covid-19 despite being vaccinated, and this occurred before she was admitted to the hospital for “psychiatric services.”

