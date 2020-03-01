Kevin “Kevo” Amendola voluntarily leaves DSDS in the South Africa recall

Kevo Amendola promotes itself to the DSDS-Aus

Shortly before the recall final in South Africa, the nerves of the candidates are blank. Finally, it is decided there who really has what it takes to be a Superstar 2020 and who can perform on the big live stage. A pressure that is becoming more and more of a problem for Kevin “Kevo” Amendola. He seems to be still good things shortly after the announcement of his song … But that suddenly changes: Kevo has enough of DSDS and voluntarily throws in the towel. His departure is in the video.

DSDS candidate Kevo is dissatisfied with everything

Together with Kristina Shloma, Kevo is supposed to perform the Shawn Mendes hit “Mercy”. Goal! Because Kevo immediately starts the familiar chorus. Then everything is fine, right? “It’s really not my style of music,” complains the DSDS candidate. “I’ve never got a title here that I really knew 100 percent.” And Kevo is also not satisfied with his duet partner. “I wanted to sing with Tamara or Joshua,” he explains.

Kristina Shloma has to face the DSDS jury alone

Reason enough for Kevo to throw up just before the live shows. The most important thing for the 26-year-old is to always stay “real” – and supposedly he can’t do that at DSDS. For his duet partner Kristina, Kevo’s decision has far-reaching consequences: He accompanies her before the jury, but the 22-year-old has to perform alone. We show your brave appearance in the video.

The most popular videos from DSDS 2020

“Deutschland sucht den Superstar” stream on TVNOW

,