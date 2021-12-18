Kevin Malone from ‘The Office’ is worth over a million dollars in cameo appearances.

On The Office, Brian Baumgartner portrays Kevin Malone.

He is, however, a man of many talents.

Baumgartner is a great athlete, according to Steve Carell, aside from his portrayal of the bumbling accountant, which made him a fan favorite.

Despite having only a minor role on the show, the now 49-year-old has used his celebrity to become one of Cameo’s biggest stars by recording video shoutouts for fans on the platform.

Malone is portrayed as a childish character.

He isn’t the brightest guy in the room.

His immature and naive nature, on the other hand, seems endearing rather than repulsive; he appears harmless even when openly perverse.

Malone enjoys pornography, as evidenced by the episodes “Email Surveillance,” “Take Your Daughter to Work Day,” and “Whistleblower,” and is paranoid about email surveillance, which could reveal his dirty secret.

When Nick, the IT guy, starts doing routine inspections, he runs for his computer.

Throughout the show, Malone’s relationship luck appears to be in shambles, as three women reject his proposals.

In his fourth attempt, he succeeds with Stacy.

However, this does not pan out in the end.

Malone, an avid gambler, is said to have won (dollar)2,500 at the No Limit Deuce-Seven draw in 2002.

He’s so lacking in ambition that when Angela assigns him the task of shredding office documents, he’s ecstatic; he even shreds his credit card.

Kevin, despite being portrayed as a not-so-sharp accountant, has flashes of brilliance.

He points out, for example, that bringing beer into the office is against company policy.

However, they do not specifically forbid the production of beer.

So, much to his coworker Oscar Martinez’s chagrin, he brews his own at Dunder Mifflin.

Malone has so much free time that he creates recipes for office meals.

Kevin had initially applied to work in the warehouse, but branch manager Michael Scott thought he would be a better fit in the accounting department.

Despite the fact that Malone is his most well-known role, Baumgartner admits that they are worlds apart in real life.

In 2014, the Atlanta native married Celeste Ackelson.

The following year, they welcomed their first child, a daughter.

Other notable roles for Baumgartner include…

