Kevin McGarry Discusses How His Character in “The Wedding Veil” Differs From Nathan on “When Calls the Heart”

Kevin McGarry Discloses How His Character in “The Wedding Veil” Differs From Nathan on “When Calls the Heart”

Fans of When Calls the Heart will have to wait a few months for their favorite show to return.

Season 9 will premiere on March 6th.

Hearties can see one of the show’s stars in a new Hallmark film in the meantime.

Kevin McGarry and Lacey Chabert star in The Wedding Veil, which opens this Saturday.

McGarry discussed the similarities and differences between his character in the film and Nathan on When Calls the Heart in a recent interview with his co-star.

The Wedding Veil is the first installment in a new Hallmark film trilogy.

Avery (Chabert), Emma (Autumn Reeser), and Tracy (Alison Sweeney) are three college friends who come across an antique wedding veil with mysterious properties.

It is said that whoever wears the veil will find their true love.

The veil is taken by Avery in the first film.

She meets a handsome stranger named Peter (McGarry) not long after.

In San Francisco, they have a magical day together.

However, a misunderstanding causes the two to split up just as their romance is taking off.

Avery goes back to work at a museum in Boston.

She’s moved on from the incident with Peter, but then he shows up at her place of business.

He’s a member of a well-known, wealthy family who has recently joined the museum’s board of directors.

He and Avery find a long-lost painting by a well-known artist and must then collaborate on a gala to unveil the masterpiece.

The veil appears to be working its magic as they get closer together.

McGarry and Chabert recently did a Facebook Live to discuss their upcoming Hallmark film.

McGarry discussed the differences between Peter from The Wedding Veil and Nathan, the quiet Mountie he portrays on When Calls the Heart.

“Nathan is a much more straight shooter,” the actor from Heartland said.

“He’s a little grumpier now.”

Nathan is a grumpy individual.

Peter seems to have a little more fun… it’s more difficult to get [Nathan] to smile.”

However, there are some parallels between Peter and Nathan.

“I believe they both wear their hearts on their sleeves in some ways,” he continued.

In The Wedding Veil, Peter finally reveals…

