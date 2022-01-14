Kevin O’Leary of ‘Shark Tank’ said the first three weeks of his new eating regime were “hell.”

Kevin O’Leary of ‘Shark Tank’ Said His New Eating Regimen Was ‘Hell’ for the First Three Weeks

On the investor panel, Shark Tank fans may notice a slimmer Kevin O’Leary.

Wonderful – following his doctor’s advice, he recently embarked on a new wellness path.

While the Shark is very disciplined when it comes to his wallet, O’Leary initially found his dietary plan to be quite difficult.

O’Leary, who is 5’10”, now weighs 164 pounds, down 20 pounds from last year.

After seeing his doctor for his annual physical, the Shark Tank star was motivated to lose weight.

“My doctor told me I needed to lose 20 pounds,” O’Leary said in an interview with Yahoo! Finance.

“Your blood pressure is extremely high.”

It’s been increasing every year as you’ve gained weight.”

As a white-collar worker, Mr.

Because of his reality star status, Wonderful spends a lot of time at a desk, computer, or watching television.

On the scale, the lack of movement can make a difference.

“That happens to a lot of people; you become more sedentary and gain weight over time,” he explained, before sharing what his doctor recommended.

“[My doctor] asked if I’d tried fasting before, and I hadn’t.”

O’Leary decided to try intermittent fasting, which entails going without food for a few hours or a meal each day.

Mr.’s new routine proved to be difficult.

When he first started, he was fantastic, but he quickly adjusted.

He revealed, “I fast for 16 hours a day.”

“It was hell for the first three weeks, but now I’m never hungry… It’s amazing what your body can do once it’s accustomed to it.”

The Shark Tank investor detailed his daily meal schedule, which includes a later dinner and then nothing until the next day’s lunch.

“In general, I don’t eat breakfast,” O’Leary explained.

“I eat around 7 or 8 p.m., maybe a little later, and then I don’t eat again until around 1 p.m. the next day.”

Prior to embarking on his new fasting regimen, O’Leary attempted to maintain a healthy weight.

He stressed the importance of tracking your nutrition and exercise routine on a daily basis in a 2019 interview.

“I know it sounds crazy, but you’ll find that routines are extremely helpful, because if…

