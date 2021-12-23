Kevin O’Leary’s One Revealing Remark on ‘Shark Tank’ Aided Cyndi Bray in Recovering From ‘Shark Tank Amnesia.’

Last month, Cyndi Bray appeared on Shark Tank to pitch her groundbreaking laundry device to the industry’s top executives, with Kevin O’Leary and Queen of QVC Lori Greiner competing for a partnership with Bray.

Bray had no recollection of her time on the famous Shark Tank carpet until O’Leary made a comment that brought it back to her.

The Wad-Free product, which is a 4-inch plastic square with rounded corners, is what Bray told the Sharks about.

A hole with a snap closure is included on each corner.

Simply cut a few inches off each corner of the fabric and attach it to the Wad-Free like a garter clip to use the product.

Despite receiving praise for her pitch, Bray admits she doesn’t recall much from the Sharks’ Q&A that followed.

“I don’t know,” she admitted.

“I had what I call Shark Tank Amnesia – I walked out of the Tank thinking, ‘First and foremost, what just happened? Second and foremost, what did I say? Did I say that or did I wish I said it? Or what did the Sharks say or am I making this up?'”

When Bray watched the segment of her pitch again, Wonderful stood out to her, giving her memory a boost.

“I knew the gist of it,” Bray said, “but there were some things I couldn’t recall.”

“Everything came back to me when Mr.

‘I sleep naked,’ Wonderful says.

I’d forgotten about it until I saw it on TV the other day.”

Why was Kevin O’Leary chosen over Lori Greiner by ‘Wad-Free’ Inventor Cyndi Bray on ‘Shark Tank’?

As the Sharks inquired about Bray’s product, O’Leary revealed that he sleeps naked and requires clean sheets.

“This is what I’m worried about,” O’Leary explained.

“I sleep naked and spend thousands of dollars on the most expensive Egyptian cotton in the world.”

“Will cramming my fine Egyptian cotton into this clip harm it?”

Mr. Bray was reassured by Bray.

He gave her an offer, which was fantastic because his sheets would be unharmed.

She had requested (dollar)200,000 in exchange for a 5% equity stake in her company.

O’Leary stated that he would pay (dollar)200,000 for a 10% stake, plus a…

