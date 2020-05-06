Kevin Spacey Compares Coronavirus Layoffs to His Own Career Demise From Assault Allegations

Kevin Spacey is under fire for comparing the fallout of his career to the economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

During episode of Bits & Pretzels podcast with Britta Weddeling, which aired in April, Spacey said: “I don’t often like to tell people that I can relate to their situation because I think it undermines the experience that they may be having, which is their own unique and very personal experience. But in this instance, I feel as though I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stop.”

Spacey’s comments, which recently resurfaced, come after the former House of Cards actor was accused of sexually assaulting and harassing multiple men, including teenagers. In July 2019, however, the sexual assault case against Spacey was dropped due to the “unavailability of the complaining witness.”

In the podcast went on, Spacey went on: “So while we may have found ourselves in similar situations, albeit for very different reasons and circumstances, I still believe that some of the emotional struggles are very much the same.”

Referencing the millions of Americans unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Spacey said: “I do have empathy for what it feels like to suddenly be told that you can’t go back to work or that you might lose your job and that it’s a situation you have absolutely no control over.”

Following the sexual assault and harassment allegations, Spacey was booted from House of Cards.

Actor Anthony Rapp was the first person to come forward accusing Spacey of sexual assault, citing an incident in 1986. The actor was 14 at the time.

While Spacey claimed he did not remember the alleged incident, he apologized to Rapp and also came out as gay in his apology to the Star Trek: Discovery actor.

Moreover, other accusations of inappropriate behavior emerged against the disgraced actor following Rapp’s accusation.

In December 2018, it was revealed that Spacey was facing a felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting the son of a former TV news anchor. The alleged act is said to have taken place in 2016. The sexual assault survivor was 18 at the time.

Ari Behn, who died in 2019, also accused the disgraced actor of groping him in 2017. The incident is said to have taken place 10 years earlier at a concert for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“We had a great talk, he sat right beside me,” he had recalled, according to the BBC. “After five minutes he said, ‘Hey, let’s go out and have a cigarette.’ Then he puts his hand under the table and grabs me by the balls.”

Spacey has pleaded not guilty to the allegations made against him.