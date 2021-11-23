Kevin Spacey loses a (dollar)31 million arbitration case over damages related to the cancellation of ‘House of Cards.’

When Kevin Spacey was fired from House of Cards in 2017 amid allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct, an arbitrator ruled that he violated his contract with the show’s production company, MRC.

The ruling, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, awards MRC (dollar)29.5 million in damages and (dollar)1.4 million in attorneys’ fees and costs. “The safety of our employees, sets, and work environments is of paramount importance to MRC, which is why we set out to push for accountability,” MRC said in a statement.

We appreciate Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump Holley LLP’s commitment and hard work in this case, particularly Michael Kump and Gregory Korn.”

Multiple people came forward in 2017 to accuse Spacey of a pattern of sexually predatory behavior, which he has denied.

Following a CNN report in November 2017 alleging that Spacey created a “toxic environment” at the House of Cards set through a pattern of sexual harassment, MRC immediately suspended Spacey, and Netflix cut all ties with him ahead of the sixth and final season of House of Cards.

According to court documents, the Arbitrator found that “Spacey’s conduct constituted a material breach of his acting and executive producing agreements with MRC, and that his breaches excused MRC’s obligations to pay him any further compensation in connection with the Show,” and that his breaches excused MRC’s obligations to pay him any further compensation in connection with the Show.

“The Arbitrator further found that Spacey’s egregious breaches of contract proximately caused and rendered him (and his affiliated entities) liable for the tens of millions of dollars in losses MRC suffered when it had no choice, following the revelations of Spacey’s pattern of harassment, to halt production of Season 6 of the Show, to rewrite the entire season to omit Spacey’s character, and to cut Season 6 from 13 to 8 episodes to meet MRC’s deadline

In a July 2018 interview with the Today show, Robin Wright, who played Claire Underwood, the wife of Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood on House of Cards, discussed the fallout from her co-star’s scandal.

“Of course, we were all surprised, and ultimately saddened,” Wright said of the cast and crew of the show.

“We forged ahead, and we were overjoyed that we were able to finish the series on schedule.”

