Kevin’s father left him on purpose, according to a ‘Home Alone’ fan theory.

Kevin’s father abandoned him on purpose, according to a ‘Home Alone’ fan theory

Home Alone is a timeless classic, and the internet has had far too much fun dissecting it.

There’s a lot of fun to be had with the 1990 Christopher Columbus film, from articles pointing out when burglars Henry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) would have actually died from their injuries to conspiracies that dad Peter McCalister (John Heard) worked for the mob.

One of my favorite fan theories is that Kevin McCalister’s (Macaulay Culkin) abandonment was not an accident.

While it’s appeared on Reddit in recent years, I first heard it on an episode of That One Video Galaxy Podcast in October 2016, courtesy of co-host Brett Bayonne.

Bayonne tells co-hosts Jirard “The Completionist” Khalil and Al a.k.a. “Ejektt” that he believes Kevin was intentionally left home alone, and the proof is in the pizza.

Listen, this is all there is to it; this is all there is to it.

It’s pizza, and it’s one of the most important elements here at TOVG.

“Dammit, it’s pizza,” Bayonne exclaims.

“Do you know how many pizzas they ordered? 10 pizzas, a lot of pizzas?” “They’re all going to Paris the next day, right? In the morning, right? They order pizza for dinner, right?”

The hosts do the math and estimate that 80 slices of pizza were ordered for 14 family members (give or take).

With a generous estimate of four slices per family member, that’s a total of 56 slices consumed.

That leaves 24 slices in the fridge that will go bad while the family is away.

Bayonne believes Peter purposefully ordered too many pizzas so Kevin would have enough food for the week.

Because of her open concern about the milk in the fridge expiring in the famous pizza scene, it appears that mom Kate McCalister (Catherine O’Hara) wasn’t in it.

Furthermore, the fact that Peter tosses Kevin’s plane ticket when milk is spilled during dinner does not help his case.

While the movie portrays Peter tossing the ticket into the trash as an error, this theory suggests Peter was aware he was doing so.

Plus, when Kate has a nagging feeling about something on the plane, Peter tries to calm her down…

