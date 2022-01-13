Keyshia Cole’s New Year’s Resolution is to go on a year-long ‘No D***’ detox.

Keyshia Cole’s New Year’s Resolution: Spend the entire year on a ‘No D***’ Detox

Keyshia Cole, like many others, makes New Year’s resolutions.

The Oakland-bred musician’s 2022 goals are a little more ambitious than most: he wants to go celibate.

Keyshia Cole was first introduced to many listeners in the 2000s.

In 2005, she released her debut album The Way It Is, which included hit singles “I Should Have Cheated” and “Love,” as well as a guest appearance on Diddy’s hit song “Last Night.”

During the late 2000s and early 2010s, Cole continued to release albums.

In 2017, she released her most recent album, 11:11 Reset.

Cole had a resurgence in 2021.

She also participated in a highly anticipated Verzuz battle with Ashanti and released her first single in four years, “I Don’t Wanna Be In Love.”

Despite the event being postponed twice due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the live stream reportedly drew over 1 million viewers.

Cole’s personal life has seen many highs and lows in recent years.

She divorced her ex-husband Daniel Gibson, ended her relationship with Niko Khalé, and lost both her mother and father.

Not only that, but she’s been writing music the entire time.

Cole intends to level up in 2022, which will necessitate her undivided attention.

She’s doing this by removing bad or distracting habits from her life in order to better herself.

In a tweet, she revealed how difficult her plan was.

In a tweet, Cole said, “I’m tackling celibacy this entire next year.”

When a fan told her that she had a reputation for always singing about men, she responded that her songs were about heartbreak and other trials and tribulations that men had put her through for a reason.

“How do you think I came up with all those songs, boo?” she enquired.

“Those ninjas were present.”

They’re just a**holes and s***holes, like they are now.”

In a subsequent tweet, Cole reaffirmed her commitment.

“There will be no alcoholic beverages.”

There isn’t any.

There is no smoking allowed.

In response to a post about a meat and alcohol detox, she wrote, “And trying to drink a liter of water a day.”

“Oh, and don’t forget to take your vitamins every day.”

Oh, and keep a neutral demeanor.”

Aside from the single, Cole hasn’t revealed much about her upcoming eighth album…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.