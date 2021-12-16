KFC Introduces a New Delectable Sandwich

KFC Unveils a Delectable New Sandwich

If you’ve ever wanted to eat KFC’s Popcorn Chicken as a sandwich without having to buy the buns separately, flights to New Zealand are a good option.

The Popcorn Chicken Slab, which is as potentially dangerous to your diet as it sounds, was recently introduced by a KFC branch in New Zealand.

In Australia, the crazy menu edition was launched in 2019.

The Popcorn Chicken Slab is large enough to feed six people.

It’s a bed of Popcorn Chicken bits sandwiched between six hamburger buns, topped with creamy cheese sauce and tangy barbecue sauce.

Since November, the menu item has been available at KFC restaurants in New Zealand.

2, according to ZMonline.

We need to do better pic.twitter.com68a7LCzSDp australian KFC sells a “popcorn chicken slab” that makes us look goddamned lazy and stupid.

The Popcorn Chicken Slab Meal, which comes with two servings of fries and two drinks, is also available.

According to Chew Boom, the slab alone costs (dollar)10.50 AUD ((dollar)7.53 USD) and the meal deal costs (dollar)15.99 AUD ((dollar)11.47 USD).

For (dollar)30.99 AUD ((dollar)22.22 USD), there’s also the Slab Feast, which includes a Slab order, six pieces of Secret Recipe Chicken, a large fries order, large mashed potatoes, gravy, and a 1.5-liter drink.

In October of this year, reports surfaced that KFC Australia locations would be receiving the Popcorn Chicken Slab.

In October 2020, they were added to menus across the country.

In 2019, a KFC spokesperson told 7News.com.au: “We’re always looking for new ways to delight fans of the Colonel’s finest, and we’re excited to bring new and innovative menu items to our restaurants.”

“Our most recent creation, the Popcorn Chicken Slab, is currently being tested and is available in nine Ballarat restaurants.”

Keep an eye out for the Popcorn Chicken Slab on KFC menus across the country!”

KFC fans in the United States won’t be getting any new strange menu items this holiday season, but the company did collaborate with Enviro-Log once again this year to make your fireplace smell like a KFC kitchen.

Walmart will be selling the 11 Herbs and Spices Firelog for (dollar)9.88 this holiday season.

The log is scented, so it fills your living room with the aroma of herbs and spices.

Fans can scan a QR code on the packaging of the logs to enter a contest to win a private dinner prepared by KFC head chef Chris Scott.

KFC Unveils Mouth-Watering New Sandwich