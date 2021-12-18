KFC’s New Chicken Sandwich Has Arrived

The chicken sandwich wars are still raging, and Kentucky Fried Chicken is the latest fast food chain to enter the fray. Years after the wars began with the introduction of Popeyes’ chicken sandwich, Kentucky Fried Chicken, already known for their finger-lickin’ good fried chicken, is re-entering the fray, but with a twist.

The Fillet andamp; Cutlet Sandwich is a new addition to the menu at the popular fast food chain.

It is, however, only available on the international market.

According to food news website Chew Boom, the new sandwich was introduced to KFC’s menus in Japan earlier this month.

A fried chicken fillet and a minced meat chicken cutlet are used in the sandwich.

The sandwich starts with two soft burger buns, with the bottom bun topped with a signature fried chicken fillet, followed by a minced meat chicken cutlet breaded and seasoned with 11 herbs and spices.

The sandwich is served on a bed of fresh lettuce with a special mayo sauce made with arabiki whole grain mustard, garlic, and pepper.

According to Sora News 24, the Fillet andamp; Cutlet Sandwich comes in a “surprisingly tall” box measuring more than 10 cm across, which is a departure from traditional KFC packaging.

“When we opened it up, we could see it needed that height to cover the gorgeous tower of buns and fried meat that lay inside,” the outlet said. As for the new dish’s taste, Sora News 24 gave it a rave review.

In their review, the outlet wrote, “If we had to sum it up in one sentence, we’d have to say – it was finger ‘lickin marvelous.”

“The menchi katsu was filled with tasty minced chicken that was juicy, crunchy, and crumbly, complementing the sauce, the chicken fillet, and the fillet’s 11 secret herbs and spices incredibly well.”

We’d never eaten a fried chicken fillet with a fried minced chicken cutlet before, and while it felt immoral to eat the two together, it tasted soooo good at the same time.”

