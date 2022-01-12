Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian were called “racists” after making a “race wars” joke while discussing their children’s ethnicities.

Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian were dubbed “racists” after making a “race wars” joke while discussing their children’s ethnicities.

After a tasteless joke made in an old KUWTK episode resurfaced online, fans have labeled KHLOE Kardashian and her brother Rob as “racist.”

The Kardashians are no strangers to controversy, particularly when it comes to race relations.

@Kardashian_Kolloquium, a TikTok account, shared an old clip from the Kardashian family’s E! reality show, in which Khloe and Rob were talking about him welcoming a child while his then-partner, Blacc Chyna, looked on.

“I can’t wait to have an Armenian baby,” Rob says in the clip to his sister.

“And probably a little bit of Black,” Khloe replied.

“It’s going to be an Armenian baby,” Rob retorted, to which his sister responded, “It’s going to be a little, like, Northie.”

“Let’s not turn this into a race war,” he said.

Before including the clip, the video’s creator stated that several similar videos had been circulating online, and that the Kardashian family has been involved in a number of similar controversies and accusations of cultural appropriation.

“The development of California was, of course, a process rife with colonization and displacement of indigenous and Mexican peoples,” she said in a video essay.

Two key concepts to consider when considering today’s ever-evolving and appropriative Kardashians.”

“Just as CA isn’t claiming its Mexican roots, rob isn’t claiming his child’s black heritage,” one commenter observed.

“The Kardashians’ biggest question as a family is, ‘How close to blackness can we get without being Black?” wrote another.

“Can we stop saying racially insensitive and call it racist because that’s what it is?” a third TikToker asked.

Khloe’s post was made as she was facing backlash for another incident involving a meme she shared in the past.

Another TikTok user resurfaced Khloe’s 2014 Instagram post, which featured a photo of her and her sisters dressed in all white with the caption “The only KKK to ever let black men in.”

“True,” she captioned the photo.

Khloe took down the Instagram post soon after it was published, but the Internet has not forgiven or forgotten.

“Time to shut them down..imagine the audacity of these shells of women?” one TikTok user said in response to the video about the insensitive Instagram post.

“They’re utterly revolting!” exclaimed another.

“Omg, they enrage me,” said a third commenter.

“I’m not sure why anyone pays them real money just to exist.”

When Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney appeared on Mad TV with Kris Jenner in 2008, they received similar backlash.

They did a spoof of Celebrity Family Feud in their skit.

During the episode, a cast member impersonating Al Roker made the following observation:…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.