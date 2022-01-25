Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Daughter’s Photo Album

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Daughter’s Photos: True Thompson’s Baby Album

Since the birth of her first child with Tristan Thompson, True, in April 2018, Khloé Kardashian has been a devoted mother in every way.

And, fortunately for Us, she enjoys showing off her daughter’s beauty to her followers!

Kris Jenner’s grandfather and father inspired True’s unusual moniker.

“I still can’t believe I’m a mother!!! True is the sweetest person I’ve ever met!!!

In May 2018, the author of Strong Looks Better Naked wrote, “I got my bestie for life! Thank you Jesus for my angel!”

The reality star was even more enamored with her baby girl a year later.

In April 2019, she tweeted, “Is it strange that I think I’m having anxiety thinking True will be one on Friday?!?”

“I’m sorry that time is passing so quickly.

Of course, I’ll be content; I just don’t know where the time goes.

Thank you, Lord, for each and every one of them.

“Bring the tissue[s]to me.”

When a fan mentioned kindergarten graduation, she replied, “I’ll be a mess day one of preschool lol I can’t think about this.” As for college, she wrote, “I’m moving where she’s moving.”

In July 2020, she told the View cohosts that Raising True had changed her into a “softer person.”

“I think it gives you a different drive in life,” the Revenge Body host explained at the time.

“It’s a different kind of love, and it’s difficult to understand until you have a child.”

I’ve always adored my nieces and nephews, but nothing beats having your own.”

Three months prior, Khloé gushed on Instagram about the toddler, writing, “You are all of my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present, and the promise of a happy future.”

I can’t believe you’re TWO!! You make my life complete, and I can’t wait to spend forever with you!!! Until the end of time, I love you my sweet girl.”

In April 2020, Thompson released his own slideshow.

The athlete exclaimed, “You have no idea how much daddy loves you.”

